    Tips Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.23 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tips Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.23 crore in June 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 28.12 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.18 crore in June 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.48 crore in June 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2021.

    Tips Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 13.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.24 in June 2021.

    Tips Industries shares closed at 1,784.30 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.07% returns over the last 6 months and 41.27% over the last 12 months.

    Tips Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.2334.1228.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.2334.1228.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.611.552.21
    Depreciation0.380.270.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.1712.237.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0720.0618.45
    Other Income1.031.370.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1021.4319.40
    Interest0.070.07--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.0321.3619.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.0321.3619.40
    Tax5.855.434.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.1815.9314.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.1815.9314.58
    Equity Share Capital12.9712.9712.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2512.2811.24
    Diluted EPS13.2512.2811.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.2512.2811.24
    Diluted EPS13.2512.2811.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results #Tips Industries
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 03:11 pm
