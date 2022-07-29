Tips Industries Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.23 crore, up 21.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.23 crore in June 2022 up 21.72% from Rs. 28.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.18 crore in June 2022 up 17.82% from Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.48 crore in June 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2021.

Tips Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 13.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.24 in June 2021.

Tips Industries shares closed at 1,784.30 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.07% returns over the last 6 months and 41.27% over the last 12 months.