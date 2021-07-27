Tips Industries Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.12 crore, up 87.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.12 crore in June 2021 up 87.79% from Rs. 14.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.58 crore in June 2021 up 139.73% from Rs. 6.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2021 up 122.7% from Rs. 8.81 crore in June 2020.

Tips Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 11.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.27 in June 2020.

Tips Industries shares closed at 1,178.00 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 218.81% returns over the last 6 months and 743.84% over the last 12 months.