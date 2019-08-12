Tips Industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.63 crore, down 75.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.63 crore in June 2019 down 75.47% from Rs. 149.33 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2019 up 641.54% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in June 2019 down 96.58% from Rs. 144.45 crore in June 2018.

Tips Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2018.

Tips Industries shares closed at 53.80 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.48% returns over the last 6 months and -37.80% over the last 12 months.