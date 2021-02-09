Tips Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.45 crore, up 30.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.45 crore in December 2020 up 30.48% from Rs. 24.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2020 up 146.56% from Rs. 5.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.58 crore in December 2020 up 176.16% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2019.

Tips Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 9.55 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.51 in December 2019.

Tips Industries shares closed at 385.40 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)