Tips Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.21 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.21 crore in December 2018 up 28.4% from Rs. 10.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in December 2018 up 609.95% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in December 2018 down 71.99% from Rs. 7.39 crore in December 2017.

Tips Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2017.

Tips Industries shares closed at 61.80 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.82% returns over the last 6 months and -33.62% over the last 12 months.