Tinplate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,006.53 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,006.53 crore in June 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 866.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.98 crore in June 2022 up 23.84% from Rs. 68.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.13 crore in June 2022 up 19.85% from Rs. 109.41 crore in June 2021.

Tinplate EPS has increased to Rs. 8.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.56 in June 2021.

Tinplate shares closed at 338.65 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)