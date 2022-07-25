 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tinplate Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,006.53 crore, up 16.19% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinplate Company of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,006.53 crore in June 2022 up 16.19% from Rs. 866.29 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 84.98 crore in June 2022 up 23.84% from Rs. 68.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.13 crore in June 2022 up 19.85% from Rs. 109.41 crore in June 2021.

Tinplate EPS has increased to Rs. 8.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.56 in June 2021.

Tinplate shares closed at 338.65 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

Tinplate Company of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,006.53 1,226.88 803.90
Other Operating Income -- -- 62.39
Total Income From Operations 1,006.53 1,226.88 866.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 884.04 756.94 681.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -224.56 93.36 -88.21
Power & Fuel -- -- 36.80
Employees Cost 38.61 39.63 34.04
Depreciation 15.25 16.15 14.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 187.94 178.43 101.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.24 142.36 86.39
Other Income 10.64 11.48 8.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.88 153.84 94.50
Interest 2.18 1.71 2.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 113.70 152.13 92.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 113.70 152.13 92.04
Tax 28.72 37.71 23.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 84.98 114.42 68.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 84.98 114.42 68.62
Equity Share Capital 104.80 104.80 104.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.12 10.93 6.56
Diluted EPS 8.12 10.93 6.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.12 10.93 6.55
Diluted EPS 8.12 10.93 6.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
