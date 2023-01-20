 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tinplate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 959.93 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Tinplate Co. of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 959.93 crore in December 2022 down 18.62% from Rs. 1,179.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.38 crore in December 2022 down 61.68% from Rs. 94.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.82 crore in December 2022 down 52.84% from Rs. 143.80 crore in December 2021.

Tinplate EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.07 in December 2021.

Tinplate shares closed at 360.05 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.48% returns over the last 6 months and -0.61% over the last 12 months.

The Tinplate Co. of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 867.06 869.45 1,179.51
Other Operating Income 92.87 90.09 --
Total Income From Operations 959.93 959.55 1,179.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 687.52 558.47 811.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.03 199.70 9.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.16 38.36 35.11
Depreciation 16.50 15.78 14.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 197.54 203.33 190.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.23 -56.09 118.65
Other Income 15.10 12.23 10.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.32 -43.86 129.00
Interest 2.63 2.64 1.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.70 -46.50 127.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.70 -46.50 127.02
Tax 12.32 -11.40 32.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.38 -35.10 94.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.38 -35.10 94.94
Equity Share Capital 104.80 104.80 104.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.48 -3.35 9.07
Diluted EPS 3.48 -3.35 9.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.48 -3.35 9.07
Diluted EPS 3.48 -3.35 9.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

