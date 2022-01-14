Tinplate Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,179.51 crore, up 91.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,179.51 crore in December 2021 up 91.75% from Rs. 615.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.94 crore in December 2021 up 189.28% from Rs. 32.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.80 crore in December 2021 up 136.4% from Rs. 60.83 crore in December 2020.

Tinplate EPS has increased to Rs. 9.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.14 in December 2020.

Tinplate shares closed at 314.95 on January 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.81% returns over the last 6 months and 74.29% over the last 12 months.