Tinplate Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 533.64 crore, down 15.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.64 crore in December 2019 down 15.31% from Rs. 630.13 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.45 crore in December 2019 up 198.84% from Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.11 crore in December 2019 up 3.13% from Rs. 44.71 crore in December 2018.

Tinplate EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2018.

Tinplate shares closed at 159.10 on January 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.39% returns over the last 6 months and 4.88% over the last 12 months.