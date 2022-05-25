Tinna Trade Lim Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.31 crore, up 198.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.31 crore in March 2022 up 198.23% from Rs. 50.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022 up 164.3% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022 up 955.17% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Tinna Trade Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2021.

Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 32.70 on May 24, 2022 (BSE)