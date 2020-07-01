Tinna Trade Lim Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.56 crore, down 59.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.56 crore in March 2020 down 59.56% from Rs. 107.72 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2020 down 367.48% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2020 down 321.54% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019.

Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 16.80 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)