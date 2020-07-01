Tinna Trade Lim Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.56 crore, down 59.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinna Trade Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.56 crore in March 2020 down 59.56% from Rs. 107.72 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2020 down 367.48% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2020 down 321.54% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2019.
Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 16.80 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)
|Tinna Trade Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.56
|71.06
|107.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.99
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.56
|72.05
|107.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.05
|65.28
|91.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.71
|1.79
|13.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.02
|1.15
|1.07
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.43
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.13
|2.67
|2.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.79
|0.72
|-0.35
|Other Income
|-0.09
|--
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.88
|0.72
|0.22
|Interest
|0.74
|0.58
|0.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.62
|0.14
|-0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.62
|0.14
|-0.69
|Tax
|-0.67
|-0.37
|-0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.95
|0.51
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.95
|0.51
|-0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|8.56
|8.56
|8.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.28
|0.59
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.28
|0.59
|-0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.28
|0.59
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-2.28
|0.59
|-0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:44 am