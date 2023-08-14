Tinna Trade Lim Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.75 crore, down 72.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.75 crore in June 2023 down 72.63% from Rs. 126.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 107.4% from Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in June 2023 up 274.14% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022.

Tinna Trade Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in June 2022.

Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 28.51 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.15% returns over the last 6 months and -13.74% over the last 12 months.