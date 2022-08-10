 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tinna Trade Lim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.96 crore, up 422.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinna Trade Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.96 crore in June 2022 up 422.5% from Rs. 24.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022 down 373.08% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022 down 148.33% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021.

Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 36.65 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and 125.54% over the last 12 months.

Tinna Trade Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.96 151.31 24.30
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.96 151.31 24.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 135.18 147.27 23.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.21 -1.03 -0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.92 0.90 0.84
Depreciation 0.06 0.08 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.80 1.71 1.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.79 2.39 -0.63
Other Income 0.15 0.01 1.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 2.40 1.11
Interest 1.15 1.05 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.79 1.35 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.79 1.35 0.12
Tax -0.43 0.34 -0.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.36 1.01 0.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.36 1.01 0.50
Equity Share Capital 8.56 8.56 8.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.59 1.17 0.58
Diluted EPS -1.59 1.17 0.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.59 1.17 0.58
Diluted EPS -1.59 1.17 0.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:55 am
