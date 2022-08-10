Tinna Trade Lim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.96 crore, up 422.5% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinna Trade Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 126.96 crore in June 2022 up 422.5% from Rs. 24.30 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022 down 373.08% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022 down 148.33% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021.
Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 36.65 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and 125.54% over the last 12 months.
|Tinna Trade Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|126.96
|151.31
|24.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|126.96
|151.31
|24.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|135.18
|147.27
|23.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.21
|-1.03
|-0.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.92
|0.90
|0.84
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.08
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.80
|1.71
|1.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|2.39
|-0.63
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.01
|1.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|2.40
|1.11
|Interest
|1.15
|1.05
|1.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.79
|1.35
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.79
|1.35
|0.12
|Tax
|-0.43
|0.34
|-0.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.36
|1.01
|0.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.36
|1.01
|0.50
|Equity Share Capital
|8.56
|8.56
|8.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|1.17
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|1.17
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|1.17
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|1.17
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited