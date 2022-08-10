Tinna Trade Lim Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.96 crore, up 422.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.96 crore in June 2022 up 422.5% from Rs. 24.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in June 2022 down 373.08% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2022 down 148.33% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021.

Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 36.65 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and 125.54% over the last 12 months.