Tinna Trade Lim Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 82.17 crore, down 50.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.17 crore in June 2019 down 50.63% from Rs. 166.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 up 100.26% from Rs. 1.44 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2019 up 28.05% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2018.

Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 16.30 on July 26, 2019 (BSE)