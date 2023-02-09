 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Tinna Trade Lim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore, up 73.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinna Trade Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore in December 2022 up 73.9% from Rs. 44.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 83.19% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 up 475% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Tinna Trade Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.52 38.19 44.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.52 38.19 44.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 53.97 32.68 48.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.20 2.43 -7.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.94 0.82 0.93
Depreciation 0.04 0.05 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.77 1.92 2.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 0.29 -0.87
Other Income 0.41 0.21 0.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.01 0.50 -0.36
Interest 1.22 1.39 0.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 -0.89 -1.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.21 -0.89 -1.22
Tax -0.07 -0.23 -0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 -0.66 -0.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 -0.66 -0.88
Equity Share Capital 8.56 8.56 8.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.77 -1.02
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.77 -1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.77 -1.02
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.77 -1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited