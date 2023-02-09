Tinna Trade Lim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore, up 73.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinna Trade Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore in December 2022 up 73.9% from Rs. 44.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 83.19% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 up 475% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 33.05 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.01% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Tinna Trade Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.52
|38.19
|44.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.52
|38.19
|44.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|53.97
|32.68
|48.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.20
|2.43
|-7.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.94
|0.82
|0.93
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.77
|1.92
|2.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.60
|0.29
|-0.87
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.21
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.01
|0.50
|-0.36
|Interest
|1.22
|1.39
|0.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.89
|-1.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.21
|-0.89
|-1.22
|Tax
|-0.07
|-0.23
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.66
|-0.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.66
|-0.88
|Equity Share Capital
|8.56
|8.56
|8.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.77
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.77
|-1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.77
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.77
|-1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited