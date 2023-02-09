Tinna Trade Lim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore, up 73.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore in December 2022 up 73.9% from Rs. 44.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 83.19% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 up 475% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 33.05 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.01% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.