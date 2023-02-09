English
    Tinna Trade Lim Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore, up 73.9% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinna Trade Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.52 crore in December 2022 up 73.9% from Rs. 44.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 83.19% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2022 up 475% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

    Tinna Trade Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.5238.1944.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.5238.1944.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods53.9732.6848.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.202.43-7.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.940.820.93
    Depreciation0.040.050.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.771.922.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.600.29-0.87
    Other Income0.410.210.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.010.50-0.36
    Interest1.221.390.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-0.89-1.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-0.89-1.22
    Tax-0.07-0.23-0.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.15-0.66-0.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.15-0.66-0.88
    Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.77-1.02
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.77-1.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.77-1.02
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.77-1.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited