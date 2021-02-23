Tinna Trade Lim Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 91.42 crore, up 26.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.42 crore in December 2020 up 26.89% from Rs. 72.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 up 14.69% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2020 up 101.74% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2019.

Tinna Trade Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2019.

Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 16.38 on February 22, 2021 (BSE)