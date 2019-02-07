Tinna Trade Lim Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.12 crore, down 3.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.12 crore in December 2018 down 3.19% from Rs. 98.25 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2018 up 107.82% from Rs. 7.64 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2018 up 129.09% from Rs. 7.15 crore in December 2017.

Tinna Trade Lim EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.92 in December 2017.

Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 35.05 on February 04, 2019 (BSE)