Tinna Rubber an Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 30.96 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.96 crore in September 2020 up 2.62% from Rs. 30.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2020 up 136.65% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2020 up 139.71% from Rs. 2.09 crore in September 2019.

Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.94 in September 2019.

Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 15.70 on November 03, 2020 (BSE)