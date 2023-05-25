Tinna Rubber an Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.72 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. are:Net Sales at Rs 72.72 crore in March 2023 up 13.57% from Rs. 64.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.07 crore in March 2023 up 29.37% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.76 crore in March 2023 up 5.8% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2022.
Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 7.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.48 in March 2022.
|Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 550.40 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.75% returns over the last 6 months and 71.70% over the last 12 months.
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|72.72
|75.20
|64.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|72.72
|75.20
|64.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.95
|35.40
|33.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.67
|11.61
|6.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.71
|1.41
|-7.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.31
|6.67
|5.42
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.48
|2.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.66
|11.80
|16.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.28
|6.84
|7.05
|Other Income
|3.33
|1.69
|0.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.62
|8.52
|8.02
|Interest
|2.03
|2.21
|1.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.59
|6.31
|6.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.59
|6.31
|6.24
|Tax
|1.51
|1.71
|1.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.07
|4.61
|4.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.07
|4.61
|4.70
|Equity Share Capital
|8.56
|8.56
|8.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.09
|5.38
|5.48
|Diluted EPS
|7.09
|5.38
|5.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.09
|5.38
|5.48
|Diluted EPS
|7.09
|5.38
|5.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited