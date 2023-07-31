Tinna Rubber an Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.62 crore, down 1.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.62 crore in June 2023 down 1.84% from Rs. 82.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2023 up 16.4% from Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.55 crore in June 2023 up 4.93% from Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022.

Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 8.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.04 in June 2022.

Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 727.75 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 69.03% returns over the last 6 months and 120.06% over the last 12 months.