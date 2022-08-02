Tinna Rubber an Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.13 crore, up 66.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.13 crore in June 2022 up 66.52% from Rs. 49.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2022 up 63.22% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022 up 30.57% from Rs. 9.16 crore in June 2021.

Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 7.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.31 in June 2021.

Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 368.10 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.05% returns over the last 6 months and 343.76% over the last 12 months.