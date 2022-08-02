English
    Tinna Rubber an Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.13 crore, up 66.52% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.13 crore in June 2022 up 66.52% from Rs. 49.32 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2022 up 63.22% from Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022 up 30.57% from Rs. 9.16 crore in June 2021.

    Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 7.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.31 in June 2021.

    Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 368.10 on August 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 38.05% returns over the last 6 months and 343.76% over the last 12 months.

    Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.1364.0349.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.1364.0349.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.6433.8019.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.576.315.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.41-7.14-1.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.265.425.80
    Depreciation2.212.152.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6716.4411.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.197.056.55
    Other Income0.560.960.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.758.027.09
    Interest1.581.782.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.176.245.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.176.245.00
    Tax2.141.551.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.034.703.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.034.703.69
    Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.045.484.31
    Diluted EPS7.045.484.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.045.484.31
    Diluted EPS7.045.484.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results #Tinna Rubber an #Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 09:00 am
