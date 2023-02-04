Tinna Rubber an Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.20 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.20 crore in December 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 69.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2022 up 14.84% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.72% from Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021.