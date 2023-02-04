English
    Tinna Rubber an Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.20 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.20 crore in December 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 69.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in December 2022 up 14.84% from Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.72% from Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021.

    Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.2065.3869.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.2065.3869.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.4032.4626.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.618.089.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.41-5.433.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.677.236.35
    Depreciation1.482.262.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.8013.4213.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.847.367.16
    Other Income1.690.551.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.527.928.53
    Interest2.211.803.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.316.125.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.316.125.50
    Tax1.711.571.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.614.554.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.614.554.01
    Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.385.314.68
    Diluted EPS5.385.314.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.385.314.68
    Diluted EPS5.385.314.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
