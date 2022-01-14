Tinna Rubber an Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 69.19 crore, up 83.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.19 crore in December 2021 up 83.29% from Rs. 37.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2021 up 160.11% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021 up 74.03% from Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2020.

Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 4.68 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2020.

Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 270.70 on January 13, 2022 (BSE)