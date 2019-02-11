Tinna Rubber an Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.48 crore, up 49.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.48 crore in December 2018 up 49.15% from Rs. 25.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2018 up 15.39% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2018 up 5.67% from Rs. 4.23 crore in December 2017.

Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2017.

Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 42.00 on January 31, 2019 (BSE)