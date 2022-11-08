English
    Tinna Rubber an Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.38 crore, up 19.72% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.38 crore in September 2022 up 19.72% from Rs. 54.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 4.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.18 crore in September 2022 down 0.88% from Rs. 10.27 crore in September 2021.

    Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.82 in September 2021.

    Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 530.90 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.65% returns over the last 6 months and 300.53% over the last 12 months.

    Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.3882.1354.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.3882.1354.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.4635.6420.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.0818.576.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.43-4.41-0.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.237.266.44
    Depreciation2.262.212.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.4213.6711.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.369.197.58
    Other Income0.550.560.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.929.758.10
    Interest1.801.582.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.128.176.01
    Exceptional Items-0.35----
    P/L Before Tax5.778.176.01
    Tax1.572.141.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.206.034.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.206.034.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.11-0.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.206.144.13
    Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.917.174.82
    Diluted EPS4.917.174.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.917.174.82
    Diluted EPS4.917.174.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
