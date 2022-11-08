Tinna Rubber an Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.38 crore, up 19.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.38 crore in September 2022 up 19.72% from Rs. 54.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in September 2022 up 1.81% from Rs. 4.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.18 crore in September 2022 down 0.88% from Rs. 10.27 crore in September 2021.

Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 4.91 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.82 in September 2021.

Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 530.90 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 56.65% returns over the last 6 months and 300.53% over the last 12 months.