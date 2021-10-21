Tinna Rubber an Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.62 crore, up 76.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.62 crore in September 2021 up 76.4% from Rs. 30.96 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.13 crore in September 2021 up 2945.83% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.27 crore in September 2021 up 104.99% from Rs. 5.01 crore in September 2020.

Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 4.82 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2020.

Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 121.95 on October 20, 2021 (BSE)