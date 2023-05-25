Tinna Rubber an Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.72 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.72 crore in March 2023 up 13.57% from Rs. 64.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2023 up 36.7% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2023 up 5.6% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2022.

Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 7.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.77 in March 2022.

Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 550.40 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.75% returns over the last 6 months and 71.70% over the last 12 months.