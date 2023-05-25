English
    Tinna Rubber an Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.72 crore, up 13.57% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.72 crore in March 2023 up 13.57% from Rs. 64.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.76 crore in March 2023 up 36.7% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2023 up 5.6% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2022.

    Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 7.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.77 in March 2022.

    Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 550.40 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 11.75% returns over the last 6 months and 71.70% over the last 12 months.

    Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.7275.2064.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.7275.2064.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.9535.4033.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.6711.616.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.711.41-7.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.316.675.42
    Depreciation1.141.482.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6811.8016.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.266.847.05
    Other Income3.331.690.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.608.528.02
    Interest2.032.211.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.576.316.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.576.316.24
    Tax1.511.711.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.064.614.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.064.614.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.700.090.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.764.704.94
    Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.895.495.77
    Diluted EPS7.895.495.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.895.495.77
    Diluted EPS7.895.495.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
