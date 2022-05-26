English
    Tinna Rubber an Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.03 crore, up 43.36% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.03 crore in March 2022 up 43.36% from Rs. 44.66 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022 up 360.65% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2022 up 55.27% from Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2021.

    Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2021.

    Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 321.10 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 161.91% returns over the last 6 months and 664.52% over the last 12 months.

    Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.0369.1944.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.0369.1944.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.8026.5418.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.319.812.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.143.68-0.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.426.355.96
    Depreciation2.152.192.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.4413.4611.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.057.164.02
    Other Income0.961.370.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.028.534.27
    Interest1.783.032.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.245.501.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.245.501.69
    Tax1.551.490.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.704.011.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.704.011.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.250.12--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.944.131.07
    Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.774.831.25
    Diluted EPS5.774.831.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.774.831.25
    Diluted EPS5.774.831.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Leather Products #Results #Tinna Rubber an #Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.
    first published: May 26, 2022 04:00 pm
