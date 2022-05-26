Tinna Rubber an Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.03 crore, up 43.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.03 crore in March 2022 up 43.36% from Rs. 44.66 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022 up 360.65% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2022 up 55.27% from Rs. 6.55 crore in March 2021.

Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 5.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in March 2021.

Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 321.10 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 161.91% returns over the last 6 months and 664.52% over the last 12 months.