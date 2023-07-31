English
    Tinna Rubber an Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.47 crore, down 2.02% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.47 crore in June 2023 down 2.02% from Rs. 82.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2023 up 14.82% from Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.12 crore in June 2023 up 1.34% from Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022.

    Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 8.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.17 in June 2022.

    Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 727.75 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 69.03% returns over the last 6 months and 120.06% over the last 12 months.

    Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.4772.7282.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.4772.7282.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.8831.9535.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.1110.6718.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.221.71-4.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.586.317.26
    Depreciation1.311.142.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9714.6813.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.406.269.19
    Other Income0.403.330.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.819.609.75
    Interest1.722.031.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.087.578.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.087.578.17
    Tax2.511.512.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.586.066.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.586.066.03
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.480.700.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.056.766.14
    Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.237.897.17
    Diluted EPS8.237.897.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.237.897.17
    Diluted EPS8.237.897.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

