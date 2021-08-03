Tinna Rubber an Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.32 crore, up 201.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.32 crore in June 2021 up 201.66% from Rs. 16.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.69 crore in June 2021 up 229.24% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.16 crore in June 2021 up 563.77% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2020.

Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 4.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2020.

Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 82.95 on August 02, 2021 (BSE)