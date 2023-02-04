Tinna Rubber an Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.20 crore, up 8.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.20 crore in December 2022 up 8.68% from Rs. 69.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.70 crore in December 2022 up 13.71% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.00 crore in December 2022 down 6.72% from Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021.

Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 5.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.83 in December 2021.

