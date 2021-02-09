Tinna Rubber an Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.75 crore, up 13.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.75 crore in December 2020 up 13.01% from Rs. 33.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2020 up 227.36% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2020 up 100.65% from Rs. 3.07 crore in December 2019.

Tinna Rubber an EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.39 in December 2019.

Tinna Rubber an shares closed at 41.75 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 126.29% returns over the last 6 months