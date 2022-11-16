Tine Agro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, down 90.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in September 2022 down 90.32% from Rs. 4.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 97.88% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 97.62% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021.

Tine Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2021.

Tine Agro shares closed at 11.40 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 96.89% over the last 12 months.