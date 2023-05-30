Tine Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in March 2023 down 2.5% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 98.09% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 97.37% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.

Tine Agro shares closed at 8.71 on March 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.21% returns over the last 6 months and -82.72% over the last 12 months.