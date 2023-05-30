English
    Tine Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tine Agro are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in March 2023 down 2.5% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 98.09% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 97.37% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.

    Tine Agro shares closed at 8.71 on March 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.21% returns over the last 6 months and -82.72% over the last 12 months.

    Tine Agro
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.181.912.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.181.912.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-----0.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.171.893.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.000.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.000.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.01-1.14
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.01-1.14
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.01-1.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.01-1.14
    Tax-0.010.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.01-1.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.01-1.15
    Equity Share Capital5.675.675.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.930.02-2.02
    Diluted EPS-1.930.02-2.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.930.02-2.02
    Diluted EPS-1.930.02-2.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:00 am