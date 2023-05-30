Tine Agro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, down 2.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tine Agro are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in March 2023 down 2.5% from Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 98.09% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 up 97.37% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022.
Tine Agro shares closed at 8.71 on March 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -34.21% returns over the last 6 months and -82.72% over the last 12 months.
|Tine Agro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.18
|1.91
|2.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.18
|1.91
|2.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|-0.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.17
|1.89
|3.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|-1.14
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|-1.14
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|-1.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.01
|-1.14
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|0.01
|-1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|0.01
|-1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|5.67
|5.67
|5.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|0.02
|-2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|0.02
|-2.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.93
|0.02
|-2.02
|Diluted EPS
|-1.93
|0.02
|-2.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited