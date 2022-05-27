Tine Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 570.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tine Agro are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in March 2022 up 570.98% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022 down 481.68% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022 down 480% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
Tine Agro shares closed at 17.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Tine Agro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.24
|4.49
|0.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.24
|4.49
|0.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.12
|0.03
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.45
|3.91
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.04
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|0.51
|0.30
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|0.51
|0.30
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.14
|0.51
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.14
|0.51
|0.30
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.15
|0.51
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.15
|0.51
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|5.67
|5.67
|5.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.02
|0.90
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.02
|0.90
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.02
|0.90
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.02
|0.90
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited