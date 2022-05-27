Tine Agro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 570.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in March 2022 up 570.98% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022 down 481.68% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2022 down 480% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

Tine Agro shares closed at 17.00 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)