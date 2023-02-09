Tine Agro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, down 57.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tine Agro are:Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in December 2022 down 57.58% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 98.21% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 98.04% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
Tine Agro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2021.
|Tine Agro shares closed at 9.40 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.10% returns over the last 6 months and -54.37% over the last 12 months.
|Tine Agro
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.91
|0.41
|4.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.91
|0.41
|4.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.89
|0.34
|3.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.05
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.51
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.51
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.51
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.01
|0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.01
|0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|5.67
|5.67
|5.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited