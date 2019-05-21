Timken Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 447.96 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 447.96 crore in March 2019 up 29.7% from Rs. 345.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.22 crore in March 2019 up 141.43% from Rs. 23.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.05 crore in March 2019 up 125.9% from Rs. 47.83 crore in March 2018.

Timken EPS has increased to Rs. 7.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.48 in March 2018.

Timken shares closed at 556.25 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.74% returns over the last 6 months and -19.59% over the last 12 months.