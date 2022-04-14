Timken India Q4 PAT seen up 28.7% YoY to Rs. 68.1 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Timken India to report net profit at Rs. 68.1 crore up 28.7% year-on-year (down 18.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 553.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 26.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 110.1 crore.

