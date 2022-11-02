 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Timex Group Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.23 crore, up 37.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timex Group India are:

Net Sales at Rs 121.23 crore in September 2022 up 37.78% from Rs. 87.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.81 crore in September 2022 up 65.73% from Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.47 crore in September 2022 up 59.55% from Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2021.

Timex Group Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2021.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 104.20 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.64% returns over the last 6 months and 66.19% over the last 12 months.

Timex Group India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 121.23 94.27 87.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 121.23 94.27 87.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.52 42.59 37.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.89 23.84 6.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.30 -15.38 5.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.04 10.13 8.51
Depreciation 0.94 0.90 0.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.63 19.67 15.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.51 12.52 11.87
Other Income 0.02 0.26 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.53 12.78 11.90
Interest 0.72 0.77 0.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.81 12.01 11.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.81 12.01 11.35
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.81 12.01 11.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.81 12.01 11.35
Equity Share Capital 10.10 10.10 10.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.69 1.01 0.98
Diluted EPS 1.69 1.01 0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 1.01 0.98
Diluted EPS 1.69 1.01 0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

