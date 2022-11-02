English
    Timex Group Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.23 crore, up 37.78% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timex Group India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.23 crore in September 2022 up 37.78% from Rs. 87.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.81 crore in September 2022 up 65.73% from Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.47 crore in September 2022 up 59.55% from Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2021.

    Timex Group Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2021.

    Timex Group Ind shares closed at 104.20 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.64% returns over the last 6 months and 66.19% over the last 12 months.

    Timex Group India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.2394.2787.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.2394.2787.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.5242.5937.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.8923.846.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.30-15.385.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.0410.138.51
    Depreciation0.940.900.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6319.6715.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5112.5211.87
    Other Income0.020.260.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5312.7811.90
    Interest0.720.770.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.8112.0111.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.8112.0111.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.8112.0111.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.8112.0111.35
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.691.010.98
    Diluted EPS1.691.010.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.861.010.98
    Diluted EPS1.691.010.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

