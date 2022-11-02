Timex Group Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 121.23 crore, up 37.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.23 crore in September 2022 up 37.78% from Rs. 87.99 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.81 crore in September 2022 up 65.73% from Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.47 crore in September 2022 up 59.55% from Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2021.

Timex Group Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in September 2021.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 104.20 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.64% returns over the last 6 months and 66.19% over the last 12 months.