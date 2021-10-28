Timex Group Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 87.99 crore, up 194.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.99 crore in September 2021 up 194.87% from Rs. 29.84 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2021 up 417.93% from Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.83 crore in September 2021 up 735.15% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2020.

Timex Group Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.57 in September 2020.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 59.75 on October 27, 2021 (BSE)