Timex Group Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.84 crore, down 56.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.84 crore in September 2020 down 56.85% from Rs. 69.15 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2020 down 563.64% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2020 down 187.07% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2019.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 21.90 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.86% returns over the last 6 months and -40.81% over the last 12 months.