Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Timex Group Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.84 crore, down 56.85% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timex Group India are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.84 crore in September 2020 down 56.85% from Rs. 69.15 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2020 down 563.64% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2020 down 187.07% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2019.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 21.80 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.32% returns over the last 6 months and -42.02% over the last 12 months.

Timex Group India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations29.846.8169.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.846.8169.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.180.6528.85
Purchase of Traded Goods3.37--9.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.293.610.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.866.037.94
Depreciation0.890.880.73
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.457.4219.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.62-11.781.38
Other Income0.710.010.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.91-11.771.59
Interest0.660.650.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.57-12.420.77
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.57-12.420.77
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.57-12.420.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.57-12.420.77
Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.57-1.440.14
Diluted EPS-0.57-1.440.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.57-1.440.14
Diluted EPS-0.57-1.440.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Timex Group Ind #Timex Group India

