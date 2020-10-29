Timex Group Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.84 crore, down 56.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timex Group India are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.84 crore in September 2020 down 56.85% from Rs. 69.15 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2020 down 563.64% from Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2020 down 187.07% from Rs. 2.32 crore in September 2019.
Timex Group Ind shares closed at 21.80 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 3.32% returns over the last 6 months and -42.02% over the last 12 months.
|Timex Group India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.84
|6.81
|69.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.84
|6.81
|69.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.18
|0.65
|28.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.37
|--
|9.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.29
|3.61
|0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.86
|6.03
|7.94
|Depreciation
|0.89
|0.88
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.45
|7.42
|19.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.62
|-11.78
|1.38
|Other Income
|0.71
|0.01
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.91
|-11.77
|1.59
|Interest
|0.66
|0.65
|0.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.57
|-12.42
|0.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.57
|-12.42
|0.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.57
|-12.42
|0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.57
|-12.42
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|10.10
|10.10
|10.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-1.44
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-1.44
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-1.44
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-1.44
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am