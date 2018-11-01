Timex Group Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 61.84 crore, up 7.29% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 61.84 crore in September 2018 up 7.29% from Rs. 57.64 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2018 down 41.13% from Rs. 5.64 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in September 2018 down 37.67% from Rs. 6.61 crore in September 2017.

Timex Group Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.35 in September 2017.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 57.55 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given 2.31% returns over the last 6 months and 49.48% over the last 12 months.