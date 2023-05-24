English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share presents a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Timex Group Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.31 crore, up 5.34% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timex Group India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.31 crore in March 2023 up 5.34% from Rs. 79.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2023 up 895.11% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2023 up 113.48% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.

    Timex Group Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

    Timex Group Ind shares closed at 143.15 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.64% returns over the last 6 months and 113.50% over the last 12 months.

    Timex Group India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.3184.6479.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.3184.6479.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.3934.0436.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.0115.6823.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.532.80-17.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.7611.469.22
    Depreciation0.850.910.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.1224.7323.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.71-4.981.99
    Other Income0.040.010.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.75-4.972.71
    Interest1.211.720.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.54-6.692.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.54-6.692.25
    Tax-16.85----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.39-6.692.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.39-6.692.25
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.04-0.840.05
    Diluted EPS2.04-0.840.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.04-0.840.05
    Diluted EPS2.04-0.840.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Timex Group Ind #Timex Group India
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:22 am