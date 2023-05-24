Timex Group Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.31 crore, up 5.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.31 crore in March 2023 up 5.34% from Rs. 79.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2023 up 895.11% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.60 crore in March 2023 up 113.48% from Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022.

Timex Group Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 143.15 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.64% returns over the last 6 months and 113.50% over the last 12 months.