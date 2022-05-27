Timex Group Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.09 crore, up 55.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.09 crore in March 2022 up 55.38% from Rs. 50.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2022 down 43.47% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in March 2022 down 30.87% from Rs. 5.15 crore in March 2021.

Timex Group Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2021.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 65.30 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)