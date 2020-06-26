Timex Group Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 51.46 crore, down 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.46 crore in March 2020 down 11.58% from Rs. 58.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2020 down 204.1% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2020 down 170.16% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2019.

Timex Group Ind shares closed at 22.10 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -26.82% returns over the last 6 months and -49.08% over the last 12 months.